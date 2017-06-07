Bell Media, Wow Unlimited in strategic children's entertainment deal

Bell Media (BCE -1% ) has set a strategic deal with Wow Unlimited (OTC:RNKFF) aimed at a "new paradigm" in children's entertainment for North America.

The deal is structured as an asset purchase: Wow proposes to acquire a Category B specialty service from Bell Media, in exchange for Wow equity.

Wow wil take over (directly or indirectly) the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications license from Bell Media, in exchange for issuing 3,433,446 shares at a C$2/share price (a total of C$6.87M).

The two also agree that Bell will provide ongoing carriage of a Wow-branded channel on Bell TV and related platforms. Bell also gets to nominate a Wow boardmember and gets a pre-emptive right to take part in future Wow securities offerings.