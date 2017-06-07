Bloomberg: Repsol considers entering Mexico's newly opened fuel market

Repsol (OTCQX:REPYF, OTCQX:REPYY) is considering whether to open gasoline stations in Mexico, and could make a decision as soon as next month, Bloomberg reports.

Repsol would be following companies such as Exxon, BP and Glencore that have recently announced plans to invest in Mexico’s newly opened fuel retail market, taking advantage of rules allowing firms other than state-owned Pemex to import fuel.

The Spanish firm, which has a refinery and network of more than 400 service stations in Peru, likely would be interested only in markets where it can have a 5% share or more, according to the report.