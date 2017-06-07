Comtech Telecom -4.7% as Q3 revenues miss consensus

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL -1% ) has slid 4.7% after hours following Q3 earnings where revenues grew just short of 3% and missed Street expectations.

EBITDA of $18.1M beat an expected $15.7M, and non-GAAP net income of $5.65M beat expectations for $1.1M.

Companywide book-to-bill ratio was 1.06, based on strong Government Solutions bookings; Backlog as of April 30 was up to $461.3M from last quarter's $453.3M.

Cash and equivalents came to $58.8M; cash flows from operations were $18.3M.

Conference call to come tomorrow at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Press Release