DragonWave continues rise, up 25.7% on good listing news

Volatile trading is starting to become the rule for DragonWave (NASDAQ:DRWI) -- up 71.9% during market hours today, following its latest news of a contract win (of undisclosed financial terms), and now up another 25.7% postmarket as it's received a positive determination on its Nasdaq listing.

The company says Nasdaq has granted its request for continued listing contingent on hitting interim milestones and complying with the $2.5M stockholders' equity requirement by Oct. 17.

Volume during market hours was just short of 15.6M shares, vs. a regular average of 174,859.