Mylan defends chairman to ISS ahead of investor vote

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) released a letter today that defended Chairman Robert Coury's role to ISS as the proxy firm prepares to advise shareholders on how they should vote on the re-election of Coury and other directors, according to Reuters.

MYL met with ISS on Monday and discussed the role of Coury in growing the company, according to the letter, and defended the Chairman's $97M compensation as well as the company's dealings with Teva (NYSE:TEVA), saying it never received a takeover offer from the Israeli drugmaker in 2015.

MYL's letter may have aimed in part at convincing ISS to let it see a copy of the advisory report before publication, which ISS says it will not do.

Big New York and California pension funds are urging shareholders to vote on June 22 against Coury and five other directors, citing Coury's pay package, the handling of the Teva offer and investigations into how much it charged the government and consumers for its EpiPen emergency allergy treatment.