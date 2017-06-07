U.S. carbon emissions from energy sources to hit 25-year low

Carbon emissions from U.S. energy sources are expected to hit a 25-year low this year as the power sector burns less carbon-intensive coal and more low-cost natural gas, according to government data.

In 2018, however, carbon dioxide emissions from transportation, power plants, homes and businesses should increase by ~2.2%, the EIA says, citing forecasts for a colder winter, higher economic growth and rising gas prices.

U.S. emissions have been falling for several years, largely because coal consumption is declining as power plants increasingly use gas to generate electricity; the EIA forecasts coal's share of generation rising to 30.9% in 2017 and 31% in 2018 from 30.4% in 2016, while natural gas will take a 31.4% share in 2017 vs. 33.8% in 2016 before rising to 31.9% in 2018.

