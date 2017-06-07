Hilton announces 15M-share secondary, 1.5M-share buyback

Hilton Worldwide (HLT +0.6% ) says selling stockholders have started a secondary offering of 15M shares.

The company's not offering any shares and won't receive proceeds, nor are any of the company's officers or directors, Hilton says.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are underwriters.

Meanwhile, Hilton says it's entered into a deal to buy back 1.5M shares directly from the selling stockholders in a private deal at a price equivalent to what the underwriters are paying in the offering. That buyback will count toward the company's existing repurchase program.