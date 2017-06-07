Report: Verizon user-testing new FiOS interface

Verizon (NYSE:VZ) is testing a new user interface for FiOS with free year of service as incentive for participating.

The company mailed some users to test new features, FierceCable says, with the carrot of a year of triple-play service offered. "You’re invited to be part of a select group of consumers to participate in a trial of some of our newest in-home entertainment features," according to an email that the site saw.

Those chosen for the test will get the new system ahead of a formal debut later in the summer.

Verizon is reportedly moving away from QAM delivery in its next update, focusing on a new gateway.