Freeport McMoRan fires 3,000 workers at Grasberg pit

Freeport McMoRan's (NYSE:FCX) Indonesia unit says it fired 3,000 workers at its Grasberg mine amid a strike that has been ongoing since May 1.

FCX says the workers failed to return after being asked five times and it now considers them to have resigned.

The company says shipments of copper concentrate are not affected, although production is not at an “optimum level” because of the strike, which J.P. Morgan has called the biggest threat to global copper supply.

