Data out of East Asia

China reported strong trade figures for May despite falling commodity prices, rising lending rates and a cooling property market.

Exports rose 8.7% from a year earlier, while imports expanded 14.8%, resulting in a trade surplus of $40.81B.

Meanwhile, Japan's economy grew less than the government initially reported in Q1, with GDP expanding 0.3% vs. a preliminary reading of a 0.5% growth.

