SciClone Pharma to be acquired by Chinese consortium for $605M; shares up 7% premarket

SciClone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCLN) has agreed to be acquired by a consortium of Chinese investors for a total of $605M in an equity and debt transaction. The company's board unanimously backs the deal which will need shareholder approval. The transaction should close this year.

Chairman Jon Saxe says, “The Board has determined that a sale of the Company at this time is the best way to deliver meaningful value to SciClone’s stockholders. While SciClone has executed well on its growth strategies to date, following continued review of its strategic alternatives, the Board has determined that the challenges of continuing to operate as an independent US-based, publicly traded company in the complex, competitive and increasingly price-sensitive China pharmaceuticals market represent long-term risks to the Company’s ability to maintain a strong growth trajectory and to meet its financial objectives. This agreement enables SciClone stockholders to achieve substantial cash value and premium to the Company’s recent trading price in the near term and eliminates exposure to long-term risk and uncertainty.”