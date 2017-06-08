Sturm, Ruger recalls all Mark IV pistols

Sturm, Ruger & Company (NYSE:RGR) announces a recall of all Mark IV pistols manufactured prior to June 1 after discovering that the pistols have the potential to discharge unintentionally if the safety is not utilized correctly.

The company notes that if the trigger is pulled while the safety lever is midway between the “safe” and “fire” positions, the pistol may not fire when the trigger is pulled. However, if the trigger is released and the safety lever is then moved from the mid position to the “fire” position, the pistol may fire at that time.

Ruger wants to retrofit all potentially affected pistols with an updated safety mechanism, even though only a small percentage of the products appear to be affected by the issue.

Source: Press Release