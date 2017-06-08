Tyson Foods swalls up AdvancePierre

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) completes the $4.2B acquisition of AdvancePierre Foods through a tender offer at $40.25 per share

AdvancePierre, which generated revenues of $1.6B in 2016, is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Tyson.

"AdvancePierre is a natural, strategic fit that will extend our capabilities in new and growing food categories," says Tyson Foods CEO Tom Hayes.

"We expect the acquisition to immediately contribute to earnings and are also confident it will result in cost synergy benefits of $200 million within three years," he adds.

Source: Press Release