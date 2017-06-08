FDA lifts clinical hold on Inovio's late-stage study of VGX-3100; shares ahead 7% premarket

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:INO) is up 7% premarket on light volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has lifted the clinical hold on its Phase 3 study of lead product candidate VGX-3100 for the treatment of cervical dysplasia caused by the human papillomavirus (HPV). Patient recruitment will start immediately.

The hold was instituted pending the submission of additional data supporting the shelf life of the CELLECTRA 5PSP intramuscular immunotherapy delivery device.

Previously: Inovio's late-stage development of lead product candidate delayed due to FDA clinical hold; shares slump 19% premarket (Oct. 24, 2016)