Solid earnings from J.M. Smucker despite coffee slip

J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) cruises past estimates with its FQ4 report.

U.S. retail coffee segment: Sales -1% to $506M, profit -14% to $150M, profit margin -430 bps to 29.6%.

U.S. retail consumer foods segment: Sales flat at $474M, profit +19% to $109M, profit margin +350 bps to 22.9%.

U.S. retail pet foods segment: Sales -5% to $535M, profit -15% to $118M, profit margin -240 bps to 22.1%.

International and foodservice segment: Sales +4% to $270M, profit +26% to $48M, profit margin +310 bps to 18.0%.

Looking ahead, the company expects FY18 sales growth of 1% and EPS to land in a range of $7.85 to $8.05.

Previously: J. M. Smucker beats by $0.08, beats on revenue (June 8)