Valeant divests iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930M in cash; shares ahead 5% premarket

Following through on its plan to divest certain assets to pare down debt, Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX) inks an agreement with a company owned by funds managed by the Carlyle Group and Pacific Equity Partners to sell its iNova Pharmaceuticals unit for $930M in cash.

CEO Joseph Papa says, "The sale of iNova is part of the company's ongoing efforts to both simplify our operating model and strengthen our balance sheet. We will continue to evaluate opportunities that will enable us to deliver on our commitments and unlock value for shareholders."

The deal should close in H2.