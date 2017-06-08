Energizer Holdings appoints Timothy Gorman as interim CFO

Energizer Holdings (NYSE:ENR) appointed Timothy W. Gorman currently Vice President and Controller, Chief Accounting Officer as interim Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Gorman will succeed Brian K. Hamm, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, who is leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Russell Reynolds Associates, a nationally recognized executive search firm has been appointed to identify a permanent CFO and will consider both internal and external candidates.

"We are pleased that Tim has agreed to assume the interim CFO position and I look forward to working closely with him as he takes on these expanded responsibilities," said Alan Hoskins, Chief Executive Officer. "Tim brings significant financial expertise and public company experience to this position. His comprehensive understanding of our business makes him the ideal person to manage this transition."

The company is reaffirming its previously announced adjusted EPS outlook for the FY2017 of $2.75 to $2.85.

