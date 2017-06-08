Futures up with big events on tap

U.S stock index futures are building on yesterday's gains as investors focus on today's trio of big events, including the U.K. general election, an ECB policy meeting and testimony from James Comey. Dow flat; S&P 500 +0.1% ; Nasdaq +0.4% .

"Although Comey's testimony has attracted most of the media headlines, we didn’t see any significant disclosures from the prepared remarks released yesterday," said FXTM chief market strategist Hussein Sayed.