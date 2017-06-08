Roche bails on IDO inhibitor GDC-0919; NewLink Genetics down 15% premarket

Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Genentech has notified NewLink Genetics (NASDAQ:NLNK) that it intends to return the rights to IDO inhibitor GDC-0919 to the company thereby canceling their October 2014 license agreement.

CEO Charles J. Link, Jr., M.D. says, “We are obviously disappointed in this decision. We remain committed to advancing our IDO pathway inhibitor indoximod, which continues to generate exciting data in combination with anti-PD-1 agents, cancer vaccines, and chemotherapy in multiple cancer types including melanoma, prostate cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.”

Their research collaboration related to next-generation IDO/TDO (tryptophan 2,3 dioxygenase) inhibitors continues.