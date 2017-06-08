Citi pushes Nvidia price target to new highs; shares up 3%

Citi’s new price target for Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is $180 but makes a case for $300.

Analyst Atif Malik notes some factors not baked into the current albeit strong share price.

Expecting data center sale to grow to $30B by 2020 and currently only at 7% that figure.

Auto growth in the next year due to Nvidia’s autonomous car open source stack and developing relationships with OEMs.

Software-esque expansions in the areas of infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, artificial intelligence democratization, and the GPU Cloud.