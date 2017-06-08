Lilly to collaborate with KeyBioscience AG on new class of treatments for metabolic disorders

Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) inks a collaboration agreement with Nordic Bioscience unit KeyBioscience AG aimed at developing Dual Amylin Calcitonin Receptor Agonists (DACRAs) for the treatment of metabolic disorders like type 2 diabetes.

The partnership provides access to KeyBioscience's DACRA platform, including molecules KBP-042, KBP-089 and KBP-056. The most advanced candidate is Phase 2-stage KBP-042. The others are preclinical to Phase 1.

Under the terms of the agreement, KeyBioscience will receive an upfront payment of $55M, milestones and tiered royalties on net sales. Lilly will have global rights to develop and commercialize the molecules.

The dual activation of calcitonin and amylin receptors is believed to improve insulin sensitivity, suppress food intake, reduce fat deposition, improve blood glucose levels and promote weight loss.

Lilly says it expects to record a $0.03 charge to earnings this year for acquired in-process R&D so its EPS guidance will be reduced by this amount. Non-GAAP EPS guidance will remain unchanged.