Reuters: Sirius XM in talks to invest in Pandora

Pandora (NYSE:P) +2.6% premarket after Reuters reports Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ:SIRI) is in talks to make an investment in the company after outright acquisition talks are said to have ended without a deal.

If the talks are successful, the deal would come after KKR agreed last month to invest $150M in Pandora, which gave Pandora a 30-day period to look for an alternative deal; the period expires today, and so Sirius reportedly is racing to beat the deadline and secure its own investment in Pandora.

The terms of Sirius XM's proposed PIPE investment are not known, talks could still fall apart, and Liberty Media could object to a deal, according to the report.