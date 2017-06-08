Enrollment underway in Novocure's mid-stage study of Optune + Avastin in treatment-resistant brain cancer

The first patient has been enrolled in Novocure's (NASDAQ:NVCR) Phase 2 pilot study assessing Optune together with Roche's Avastin (bevacizumab) for the treatment of patients with refractory recurrent glioblastoma.

The primary endpoint of the 85-subject trial is overall survival at month 6. According to ClinicalTrials.gov, the estimated final data collection date for the primary endpoint is April 2018. The estimated study completion date is April 2021.

Optune is a non-invasive device that creates alternating "wave-like" electric fields called Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields). It delivers its therapy to brain tumors through four transducer arrays placed on the scalp.