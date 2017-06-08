Alkermes announces initiation of Phase 3 study of ALKS 3831 in young adult patients

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) announces the initiation of ENLIGHTEN-Early, a supportive study in the ENLIGHTEN clinical development program for Phase 3-stage ALKS 3831, an investigational, once-daily, oral atypical antipsychotic drug candidate designed to be a broad-spectrum treatment for schizophrenia.

ENLIGHTEN-Early will evaluate the weight gain profile of ALKS 3831 over a 12-week treatment period compared to olanzapine in young adult patients with schizophrenia, schizophreniform or bipolar I disorder who are early in their illness.

The ENLIGHTEN clinical development program for ALKS 3831 is comprised of two key studies: a study evaluating the antipsychotic efficacy of ALKS 3831 compared to placebo over four weeks and a study assessing weight gain with ALKS 3831 compared to olanzapine in patients with schizophrenia over six months.