Dell Technologies Q1 report shows post-EMC growths

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) Q1 report included $1.2B in operating income and cash and equivalents amounting to $14.9B as the company started to show growths from the EMC transaction. Since the transaction’s closing, Dell Technologies has paid off about $7.1B in gross debt.

Segment sales: Client Solutions Group: $9.1B (+6 Y/Y) with PC shipments up 6.2% on the year; Infrastructure Solutions Group: $6.9B including $3.2B in servers and networking and $3.7B in storage; VMware: $1.7B.

Press release

Dell Technologies shares are up 0.09% premarket.

Previously: Dell Technologies reports Q1 results (June 8)