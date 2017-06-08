Morgan Stanley negative on Ford

Morgan Stanley lowers its price target on Ford (NYSE:F) to $9 from $10 as it backs its Underweight stance on the automaker.

The investment firm is lopping off 1M to 4M units from its annual forecast on U.S. auto sales each year to 2020. "A stretched auto consumer, falling used prices and technological obsolescence of current cars are ingredients for an unprecedented buyer's strike," writes Adam Jonas.

MS sets a striking 2019 EPS estimate on Ford of $0.75 vs. $1.66 consensus.

Morgan Stanley note (via @Germantrader71)