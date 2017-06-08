Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) initiated with Outperform rating by William Blair.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) initiated with Neutral rating and $1 price target by Rodman & Renshaw.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) initiated with Overweight rating and $20 (142% upside) price target by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Albany Molecular Research (NASDAQ:AMRI) downgraded to Neutral with a $21.75 price target by JPMorgan.

Juno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JUNO) downgraded to Sell with a $12 (49% downside risk) price target by BTIG Research. Analyst Dane Leone says its treatments for CD19 and hematologic malignancies will hit the market later than others and it does not appear that they will have a material advantage in efficacy or toxicity. Projected revenue for JCAR017 will come in ~$1B below consensus through 2026. Shares down 5% premarket.

Patheon NV (NYSE:PTHN) downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan and Raymond James.