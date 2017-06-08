Carlyle catches upgrade at BAML; Apollo remains top pick in alternative asset management

It was a challenging couple of years for the alternative asset managers, but they've outperformed the broader financial sector since the election.

BAML's Michael Carrier is most bullish on those players with the largest private-equity businesses. Among those is The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), and he upgrades to Buy.

Carrier and team's top pick remains Apollo Global (NYSE:APO) thanks to strong upcoming fundraising, and industry-leading performance. Other sector buys are Ares Management (NYSE:ARES), Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and KKR.

Source: Felice Maranz at Bloomberg