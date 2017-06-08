Moody's upgrades BP to A1, citing Gulf of Mexico clarity

BP is upgraded to A1 from A2 with a positive outlook by Moody's, which cites increased clarity around the size and timing of remaining cash payments linked to the Gulf of Mexico oil spill.

BP aims to deliver divestments of $4.5B-$5.5B in 2017 and $2B-$3B in 2018 to match expected cash payments under the Deepwater Horizon liabilities in the next 12-18 months, which "will reduce the remaining DWH liabilities by about 45% to around $9B and should help close the gap in credit metrics" with peers, Moody's writes.

The agency also cites expected improvements to BP's credit metrics and its strong operating performance despite high oil price volatility.