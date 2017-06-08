Draghi press conference coverage: No dissenting voices

Webcast here

There was no vote on today's policy decision as there were no dissenting voices heard at the meeting, says Mario Draghi.

The ECB did trim its inflation forecast thanks to lower energy prices.

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) is adding to losses, now down 0.5% vs. the dollar. European stocks (NYSEARCA:FEZ) remain higher by about 0.5% .

As for any talk of "tapering" QE, Draghi says this wasn't discussed. "We need to be patient."

