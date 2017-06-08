EV talk from the International Energy Agency

The number of electric cars on the road increased to 2M in 2016, according to the International Energy Agency.

China accounted for more than 40% of all EVs sold last year, while by market share the highest EV penetration was in Norway (29%), Netherlands (6.4%) and Sweden (3.4%).

The IEA says that the 2M EV cars on the road aren't enough to make a "significant contribution" to greenhouse gas emission reduciton targets. "In order to limit temperature increases to below 2°C by the end of the century, the number of electric cars will need to reach 600 million by 2040," says the organization in its Energy Technology Pespectives publication.

