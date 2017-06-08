Novogen announces changes in the Board of Directors and a cost reduction program

Novogen Limited (NASDAQ:NVGN) announces a transformation of the Board of Directors and a cost reduction program. Novogen’s current Chairman, John O’Connor, and Non-Executive Director Ian Phillips have stepped down, and the Board will now comprise four members.

Iain Ross has been appointed as Chairman with immediate effect and Dr James Garner as CEO and Executive Director. Bryce Carmine and Steven Coffey, both will continue as Non-Executive Directors.

Also, savings have been identified in the G&A expense budgets and these funds will be re-directed to develop Novogen’s clinical assets.