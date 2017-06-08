Veratem to present long-term follow-up data on duvelisib next week; shares ahead 10% premarket

Nano cap Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) is up 10% premarket on increased volume ahead of a presentation next week at the 14th International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Switzerland.

University of Bologna Institute of Hematology's Pier Luigi Zinzani, M.D., Ph.D., will be presenting long-term follow-up from the Phase 2 DYNAMO study assessing duvelisib monotherapy in patients with indolent non-Hodgkin lymphoma who failed to respond to rituximab and chemo or radiotherapy. The study met its primary endpoint of overall response rate (p=0.0001).

The most common serious hematologic adverse events were neutropenia (30%), thrombocytopenia (15%) and anemia (14%). The most common serious non-blood-related adverse event was diarrhea (47%). Infections were observed in 56% of participants (not uncommon in a heavily pretreated population).

Dr. Zinzani will take the stage on Thursday, June 15.