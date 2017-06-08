Amazon ends unlimited Cloud Drive storage

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) ends the unlimited Cloud Drive storage plan for a more competitive tiered pricing plan. The highest plan now offers 1TB of online backup for $59.99 per year with the option to add 1TB at a time for the same price.

Amazon says the decision was based on customer usage as most use a far lower storage amount while still paying for the extra space.

On Monday, Apple dropped prices on its iCloud storage. Apple cut the 1TB plan, but the 2TB plan fell to $9.99 per month or about $120 per year, which will now match a similar amount of storage at Amazon.