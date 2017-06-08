Shell diverts U.S. LNG cargo to Dubai amid Qatar diplomatic dispute

In an example of the impact on shipping from the spat between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has diverted a liquefied natural gas cargo from the U.S. away from Kuwait to Dubai, which normally gets its LNG from Qatar.

Shell has a deal to supply the Dubai Supply Authority with LNG, but bans on Qatari vessels entering ports in the United Arab Emirates, imposed after several Arab countries cut diplomatic and transport links with Qatar, meant the LNG had to come from elsewhere.

Shell had said yesterday that its business in Qatar was not experiencing any operational disruptions.