Sophiris Bio's mid-stage study of topsalysin in prostate cancer underway; shares ahead 11% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Sophiris Bio (NASDAQ:SPHS) is up 11% premarket, albeit on only 50 shares, in response to its announcement that the first patient has been dosed in its Phase 2b clinical trial assessing topsalysin for the treatment of men with localized prostate cancer.

The study will enroll ~40 patients. The primary endpoint is safety. The secondary endpoint is efficacy as measured by the proportion of patients with no significant prostate cancer in the targeted area at week 24 as determined by biopsy and MRI. Top-line data should be available in Q1 2018.

Topsalysin is a modified recombinant protein engineered to be selectively activated by an enzyme in the prostate. It is administered via direct injection into the prostate gland where it kills cancer cells without damaging surrounding tissue.