Zoe's Kitchen looks to spark sales growth

Zoe's Kitchen (NYSE:ZOES) is looking toward innovation to help spark growth for the chain.

The restaurant operators plans to offer new products such as snack boxes and expand delivery services in the growth push.

Zoe's is also revamping its website and mobile platform with a goal to increase the mix of online sale from the current level of 7%. CEO Kevin Miles notes online sales generate a higher average ticket.

Same-store sales fell 3.3% at Zoe's in Q1 off a 4.6% drop in traffic.

Shares of Zoe's are down 40% YTD.

Sources: Nation's Restaurant News and Zoe's Q1 earnings call transcript