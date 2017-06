Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) says CFO Craig Owen is leaving the company in late June for a new position with an energy firm that does not compete with SWN.

SWN says senior VP for tax and treasury Jennifer Stewart will serve an interim CFO while it searches for a permanent replacement.

Owen spent nearly nine years with SWN, serving as Controller, Chief Accounting Officer and then as CFO since 2012.

Update: Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) announces it has hired Owen as its new CFO.