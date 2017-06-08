CytRx poised to regain upward momentum; shares ahead 12% premarket

CytRx (NASDAQ:CYTR) perks up 12% premarket on robust volume as investors pile in after the recent sell-off. Earlier this week, VP, Business Development and Investor Relations David Haen sent a private email to investors defending aldoxorubicin per Adam Feuerstein.

Previously: CytRx set for down day on disappointing OS data on aldoxorubicin; shares slip 11% premarket (June 5)

Update: In a statement, the company says it plans to submit a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of aldoxorubicin under the abbreviated 505(b)(2) pathway which allows the inclusion of data generated by others. Aldoxorubicin has Orphan Drug status for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma (STS).