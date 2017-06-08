Sina +2.2%, Weibo +1.6% on share distribution details

Sina (NASDAQ:SINA) is up 2.2% premarket and Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) up 1.6% as Sina details its share distribution of Weibo stock.

Sina will distribute 7,142,148 Class A shares of Weibo to Sina's shareholders on a pro rata basis (one Weibo share for each 10 Sina shares). The distribution date is expected to be July 10.

That will decrease Sina's stake in Weibo from 49% (74% voting power) to about 46% (72% voting power).

Fractional Weibo shares will be rounded to the nearest whole number.

Distribution of Weibo shares or cash in lieu of shares will be a taxable event.