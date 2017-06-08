Boeing: Overseas plants won't hit U.S. jobs

Boeing (BA +0.1% ) is moving some work completing aircraft to China and other overseas markets but doesn't expect this to affect its U.S. manufacturing workforce.

"My goal over time is to add manufacturing jobs, but these will be different kinds of jobs," Dennis Muilenburg told the WSJ.

A new production plant near Shanghai will focus on painting and furnishing jets to be used in China. It will be built in partnership with COMAC, which is developing the C919 jetliner.

"We know as we're investing there we're also creating a competitor," Muilenburg added.