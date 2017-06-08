Stocks quiet ahead of Comey's 10 a.m. testimony

Stocks open flat as Investors await Senate testimony from former FBI Director Comey beginning at 10 a.m. ET; S&P and Dow +0.1% , Nasdaq flat.

The market reacted positively to Comey's prepared remarks after their release yesterday, but no one knows what may turn up today at the hearing itself.

European markets are mixed after the ECB left interest rates unchanged, as expected, and as U.K. citizens head to the polls; Germany's DAX +0.2% , France's CAC -0.2% and U.K.'s FTSE -0.3% .

In Asia, Japan's Nikkei ended -0.4% while China's Shanghai Composite closed +0.3% .

In U.S. corporate news, Nordstrom +16% on headlines that it is exploring the possibility of going private, and Alibaba +11% after issuing encouraging guidance at its Investor Day.

U.S. Treasurys trimmed losses after the weekly initial job claims report came in slightly higher than expected; the 10-year yield trades a basis point higher at 2.19%.

U.S. crude oil -0.6% at $45.42/bbl following yesterday's 5% plunge.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory