Grace cut to Neutral at Goldman, calling it a "show-me story"

W.R. Grace (GRA -2.2% ) opens sharply lower after Goldman Sachs downgrades shares to Neutral from Buy with a $76 price target, cut from $83, saying the stock is now a "show-me story" until 2018.

Goldman says GRA’s earnings growth is tempered by seemingly perpetual delays at one of the company's large Middle East customers and recent margin pressure from raw materials.

The stock has limited opportunity until the customer is back online, likely at least into Q1 2018, or management can provide a stronger outlook, the firm says.