Alibaba flies to new all-time high on eye-popping guidance

A long position in Alibaba (BABA +10.4% ) into the company's investor day is paying off in a big way today.

At the event, CEO Daniel Zhang said gross merchandise volume could reach $1T by 2020 from $547B in 2016, while CFO Maggie Wu called out the eye-popping 45% to 49% revenue growth for 2018 as acquisitions factor in.

"The company will continue building its ecosystem based on data technology with core businesses supported by payment, logistics, data management platform and cloud," writes Jefferies analysts Jessie Guo in a fresh update.

Shares of Alibaba traded as high as $142.85 before settling back to $138.41 at last check. Volume is already 2X normal activity in only 45 minutes of trading.

