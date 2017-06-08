Gold takes a quick tumble as Comey hearing gets going

Gold continues to behave as if the Comey hearing and U.K. elections will be a whole lot of nothing. It's fallen more than $10 per ounce to $1,275 just as the former FBI director's Senate appearance gets underway.

ZeroHedge is reporting more than 30K gold futures contracts - $4B in notional value - dumped just before 10 AM ET.

The metal is now down about 2% since nearly touching $1,300 earlier this week.

GLD -1% on today's session.

