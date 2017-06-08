Reuters: Mexico owes Canada miners $360M, including $230M to Goldcorp

Mexico's tax agency is holding more than $360M in tax rebates owed to six Canadian miners, including $230M to Goldcorp (GG -2.5% ), Reuters reports, escalating the situation into a showdown between the Mexican government and Canadian mining firms operating there.

Canadian officials have pressed Mexico to fix the problem, which hamstrings mining companies' ability to invest in operations and is particularly difficult for smaller, cash-strapped miners and explorers, according to the report.

GG declines to comment on its outstanding refund, which represents 142% of its 2016 net profit and 6% of its full-year revenue.