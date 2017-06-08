Snap most shorted tech IPO ahead of lockup expiration; shares down 5.7%

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) becomes the most shorted tech IPO of the year with short interest now up to 28% of publicly available shares.

July 30 marks the first lockup expiration when execs and stakeholders get the chance to sell.

Snap is facing increasing competition from Facebook’s Instagram, which has copied the expiring Stories concept, and potentially even Microsoft with its Snapchat-style Skype updates. Snap didn’t report strong user numbers in the first earnings release, and a recent analyst note thinks the daily active user picture is about to get worse.