Bank of Canada warns on mortgage debt

Trying to cool the country's bubbly housing market, the government last year put in place rules to keep credit quality in check for insured mortgages. This has had the unintended consequence of pushing higher-risk borrowers into the uninsured space as they try and keep pace with surging prices in Toronto and Vancouver, says the BoC in its semi-annual financial system review.

The bank also takes note of the use of HELOCs - growing at a faster pace than incomes since early last year.