Texas regulator again rejects NextEra's acquisition of Oncor

Texas utility regulators again deny approval for NextEra Energy’s (NEE -1.2% ) proposed $18B deal to buy Oncor, the state’s largest transmission operator.

NEE had filed an application with the Texas Public Utility Commission for a rehearing on the acquisition after it was first rejected by the authorities in March this year.

"While NextEra Energy is a well-regarded utility holding company, the expansive and diversified structure of NextEra Energy and its affiliates would subject Oncor to new and potentially substantial risks," according to the order.