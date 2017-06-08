Blackstone closes €7.8B European property fund

The fund will follow an "opportunistic" strategy - buying riskier properties needed renovation or repositioning. It will be the largest-ever such fund, and with leverage, could have roughly €24B of buying power.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX), of course, is an experienced hand in European real estate, and just sold its warehouse business there - Logicor - to China for €12.2B. Other investments include Spanish apartments, a German office building company, and billions in distressed debt backed by European property.

Source: Peter Grant in the WSJ